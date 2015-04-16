FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock to ramp up quant investing team-Fink
April 16, 2015

BlackRock to ramp up quant investing team-Fink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, intends to announce “some substantial” hires in the quantitative investing space as it expects this area to continue to become more popular, chief executive officer Larry Fink told analysts on Thursday.

More clients are looking at model-based investing and Fink expects it to be an “important part of investing” going forward, he said, on a call discussing the firm’s first quarter earnings.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

