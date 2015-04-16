BlackRock to ramp up quant investing team-Fink

April 16 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, intends to announce “some substantial” hires in the quantitative investing space as it expects this area to continue to become more popular, chief executive officer Larry Fink told analysts on Thursday.

More clients are looking at model-based investing and Fink expects it to be an “important part of investing” going forward, he said, on a call discussing the firm’s first quarter earnings.