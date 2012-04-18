FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
April 18, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

BlackRock Q1 profit steady as ETFs draw billions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $3.14 vs $2.89 year ago

* Adjusted EPS $3.16 vs Wall St $3.04

* Assets under management $3.68 trillion, up 1 pct

April 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, said first-quarter profits were steady, bolstered by strong inflows into its popular iShares exchange-traded fund business.

Net income increased to $572 million, or $3.14 per share, from $568 million, or $2.89 per share, in the same quarter a year before, New York-based BlackRock said on Wednesday.

Assets under management at BlackRock totaled $3.68 trillion, up 5 percent during the quarter and 1 percent from a year earlier.

Customers withdrew a net $10.3 billion from long-term funds; but excluding a single, previously announced withdrawal of $36 billion from an indexed fixed income account, BlackRock said it had inflow of $25.7 billion. Just in iShares alone, customers added a net $18.2 billion, a 74 percent increase from the same quarter last year. Over half the total went into bond ETFs.

Profit per share increased 9 percent even as net income rose less than 1 percent. BlackRock’s number of fully diluted shares outstanding declined to 182 million from 194 million a year earlier.

Excluding the costs of some compensation plans and some other expenses, the firm earned $3.16 per share. On that basis, analysts on average had expected $3.04, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of BlackRock, partially owned by PNC Financial Services Group Inc and Barclays Plc, gained 2 percent to close at $201.81 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Tuesday, the shares had gained 12 percent this year, compared with a 10 percent gain in the S&P 500 index .

