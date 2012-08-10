FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock files for currency ETFs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 10, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

BlackRock files for currency ETFs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, filed to open a line of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds to invest in foreign currencies ranging from the British Pound to the Turkish Lira.

The proposed slate of 14 funds would be actively managed and invest in a combination of short-term securities denominated in U.S. dollars and spot foreign exchange currency contracts, New York-based BlackRock’s iShares unit said in the filing.

The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated August 9, did not include the funds’ management fees or proposed ticker symbols.

Two smaller rivals, Wisdomtree and Currencyshares, already offer currency-based ETFs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.