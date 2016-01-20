FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock launches fund for European investment in Tel Aviv blue chips
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 20, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

BlackRock launches fund for European investment in Tel Aviv blue chips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, said on Wednesday it had launched an exchange traded fund (ETF) for European investors to invest directly in Israel’s blue-chip share index, the Tel Aviv 25 .

It said its iShares TA-25 Israel ETF is the first that trades the underlying shares of the 25 largest shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). iShares now has more than 70 single country ETFs domiciled in Europe.

“Israel’s equity market was one of the fastest developed economies to rebound after the financial crisis, and our fund is a cost-effective way to invest in this resilient market and one of the world’s leading technology centres,” said Alex Pollak, head of BlackRock in Israel.

Israel’s bourse, which is in the process of demutualising, has struggled in recent years with low volumes and the problem of companies’ delisting. Turnover improved to 1.4 billion shekels ($352 million) a day in 2015 from 1.2 billion in 2014 but that was below an average of 2 billion a day in 2010.

“This unique collaboration will increase TASE’s exposure to international investors, who are seeking ways to invest in the Israeli market,” said Yossi Beinart, TASE’s chief executive.

“We will continue to promote partnerships with leading international financial institutions, develop new products and be responsive to local and global market needs,” he said.

Earlier this month, TASE and Nasdaq said they would jointly create a private market in Tel Aviv to support small growth companies in Israel.

$1 = 3.9730 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.