#Funds News
March 24, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Blackrock cuts earlier recommendation on Japanese stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects when strategist recommended Japanese stocks to “last month” from “earlier this month”, in last paragraph)

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, said it was cutting an earlier recommendation to invest in Japanese stocks amid fears market turbulence and a strong yen may erode exporters’ earnings.

“Market volatility has surged since the Bank of Japan’s announcement of negative interest rates in late January, and a significantly stronger yen is raising downside risk to exporter earnings,” the New York-based company said in an unsigned note distributed Thursday.

“The financials sector is likely to come under greater pressure should interest rates move deeper into the negative.”

Last month, a top BlackRock strategist described Japanese stocks as cheap and “oversold,” saying a move by the Bank of Japan to lower rates would likely weaken the yen and strengthen the country’s stock values. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

