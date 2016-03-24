CORRECTED-Blackrock cuts earlier recommendation on Japanese stocks

(Corrects when strategist recommended Japanese stocks to “last month” from “earlier this month”, in last paragraph)

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, said it was cutting an earlier recommendation to invest in Japanese stocks amid fears market turbulence and a strong yen may erode exporters’ earnings.

“Market volatility has surged since the Bank of Japan’s announcement of negative interest rates in late January, and a significantly stronger yen is raising downside risk to exporter earnings,” the New York-based company said in an unsigned note distributed Thursday.

“The financials sector is likely to come under greater pressure should interest rates move deeper into the negative.”

Last month, a top BlackRock strategist described Japanese stocks as cheap and “oversold,” saying a move by the Bank of Japan to lower rates would likely weaken the yen and strengthen the country’s stock values. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)