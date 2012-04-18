BlackRock says global markets still quite fragile

April 18 (Reuters) - Global markets remain “quite fragile” despite a powerful rally in the first quarter, Laurence Fink, chief executive of BlackRock Inc, said on Wednesday.

“I would still qualify the market to be quite fragile,” Fink, who runs the world’s largest money manager, said on a call with analysts.

Large investors have begun to move some assets from cash and short-term bonds to equities and longer-term debt, a shift known as “de-risking,” Fink added. But there has yet been no “major shift” in investor attitudes, Fink said.