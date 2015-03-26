FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock and First Reserve take $900 mln stake in Mexico pipeline project
March 26, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

BlackRock and First Reserve take $900 mln stake in Mexico pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock and U.S. private equity firm First Reserve have taken a joint stake worth around $900 million in the second phase of Mexico pipeline project Los Ramones, state-controlled oil company Pemex said on Twitter on Thursday.

Pemex said in September it would spend $2.5 billion on the second phase of the Los Ramones pipeline, which will eventually run from the U.S.-Mexico border to central Mexico to help satisfy growing demand for gas by boosting cheap imports from the United States. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

