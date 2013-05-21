FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackrock buys MGPA to create $25 bln real estate fund
May 21, 2013 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

Blackrock buys MGPA to create $25 bln real estate fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Blackrock, the $4 trillion U.S. fund manager, has bought private equity real estate fund MGPA in a deal that boosts its presence in Asia and continental Europe.

The combined business will have $25 billion of property under management and the transaction is due to complete later this year. No price was announced.

The real estate fund management industry has been under pressure since the financial crash and larger funds find it easier to raise money, attract high-quality staff and benefit from the efficiencies of scale to deliver the high returns demanded by investors.

