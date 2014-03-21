BlackRock owns 5.75 pct of Monte dei Paschi

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, has acquired 5.748 percent of Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, emerging as one of the likely buyers of the stake sold by the bank’s largest shareholder.

According to a filing on Friday by market watchdog Consob, BlackRock’s stake in the Tuscan bank exceeded the 5 percent threshold on March 18, the same day the Monte dei Paschi foundation sold 12 percent on the market. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)