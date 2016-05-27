MOVES-BlackRock moving longtime ETF sales executive to stock-picking business

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Daniel Gamba, a senior iShares executive who helped broaden the market for exchange-traded funds at parent company BlackRock Inc, is to move to the stock picking side of the business, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Gamba, a more than 15 year veteran at the company, will become global head of active equity product strategy, according to the memo. Active equity is the BlackRock business with portfolio managers who pick stocks.

The move comes days after the world's largest asset manager announced that it recruited Mark Wiseman, the head of Canada's biggest public pension fund. Wiseman will oversee the stock-picking team's operations when he joins in September as head of BlackRock's Global Active Equity business.

The team includes some 350 portfolio managers and other staff responsible for $275 billion in investments. New York-based BlackRock managed $4.7 trillion on March 31.

Its leaders face the challenge of reinvigorating the stock-picking business, including the potential growth of ETFs that do not simply copy market indexes.

Index-based ETFs sold by BlackRock's iShares unit have been a booming business for the company, and an estimated third of the $2 trillion in U.S. ETF assets come from institutions.

Gamba is credited with expanding demand for ETFs among BlackRock's rival asset managers, pensions and other large groups.

Two institutional sales deputies, Hilary Corman and Ravi Goutam, will take over as interim co-leaders of the iShares institutional business, the memo said.

Markets and a trend toward low-cost passive investing have conspired to make the business of managing and selling actively managed stock funds a zero-sum game. BlackRock's relative investment performance slipped last quarter, according to its own metrics.

In a bid to boost its performance, BlackRock has scoured the industry for top managers and invested in technology, as well as what it calls a "scientific" active equity business, which mines reams of data for insight on which stocks to pick.

During a reshuffling announced in January, BlackRock combined the previously separate scientific and a more traditional "fundamental" team after the departures of their two prior leaders. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrew Hay)