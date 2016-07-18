FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Dominik Rohe takes charge as country head of BlackRock Australia
July 18, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Dominik Rohe takes charge as country head of BlackRock Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock Inc said Dominik Rohe took charge as country head of Australia in Sydney on Monday.

Rohe, succeeding Justin Arter, joined the firm's global operating and Asia Pacific executive committees.

Rohe has been serving BlackRock in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Latin America for more than 10 years.

He was most recently the head of institutional and wealth lines of business in the Latin America & Iberia region. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
