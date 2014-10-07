FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BlackRock hires Edward Bang from UBS Global Asset Management
October 7, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BlackRock hires Edward Bang from UBS Global Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest money manager, named Edward Bang as head of multi-asset strategies Asia Pacific, hiring him from UBS Global Asset Management.

Bang, who will be based in Hong Kong, will build the company’s multi-asset strategies business, BlackRock said.

He will report to Ryan Stork, head of Asia Pacific, and Ken Kroner, global head of multi-asset strategies.

Bang’s appointment is effective immediately, the company said.

At UBS Global Asset Management, Bang was head strategist, Asia Pacific, for global investment solutions since 2010.

He has also worked at Olivant Ltd, York Capital Management, Wellington Management, Fidelity and The Boston Co. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

