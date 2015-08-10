FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BlackRock names Jan Bratteberg head of Nordics iShares business
#Funds News
August 10, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BlackRock names Jan Bratteberg head of Nordics iShares business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, named Jan Bratteberg as head of its iShares business in the Nordics.

He replaces Geir Espeskog, who moved to Hong Kong as head of iShares distribution in Asia-Pacific, the company said on Monday.

Bratteberg will be based in Copenhagen and report to Peter Beske Nielsen, Nordics country manager, and Fergus Slinger, co-head of iShares sales EMEA.

Bratteberg was previously co-head of strategy at Blackrock’s scientific active equity team.

IShares is the exchange-traded funds provider of BlackRock. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
