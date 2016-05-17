FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BlackRock appoints Justin Ferrier managing director
May 17, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

MOVES-BlackRock appoints Justin Ferrier managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Investment management firm BlackRock Inc appointed Justin Ferrier managing director of its Asian private credit platform, effective June 13.

Ferrier, based in Singapore, was previously the founder and chief executive of Myo Capital and a director at ADM Capital.

At BlackRock, Ferrier will assume portfolio management responsibilities of private credit investments with a focus on mid-market and special situations in Asia, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

