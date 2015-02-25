FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BlackRock hires Thomas Muller to manage European real estate portfolio
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 25, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BlackRock hires Thomas Muller to manage European real estate portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, appointed Thomas Muller as managing director and portfolio manager of its European real estate business.

Based in London, Muller will work with BlackRock teams in the UK, Germany, France, Denmark and Poland on real estate strategies, involving repositioning, rebuilding and recapitalizing properties.

Muller previously headed European real estate primaries and directs at alternative asset manager Partners Group Holding AG .

He has also worked as a principal banker at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and as a senior associate for private equity and real estate, at law firm Baker & McKenzie. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.