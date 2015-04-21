FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BlackRock appoints Yoshiyuki Izawa as Japan head
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 21, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BlackRock appoints Yoshiyuki Izawa as Japan head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, appointed Yoshiyuki Izawa as chairman and country head of Japan, effective May 18.

He joins BlackRock from Japan Post Bank, where he was its chief executive for more than five years.

Izawa replaces Masato Degawa, who has decided to retire, BlackRock said on Tuesday.

Izawa, who has also worked at Mitsui & Co, will be a representative director of BlackRock’s Japan operations and a member of its Asia-Pacific executive committee.

The company said Izawa would be responsible for the development and execution of its long-term onshore business strategy in Japan.

Izawa will report to Asia-Pacific Chairman Ryan Stork. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.