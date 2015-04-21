MOVES-BlackRock appoints Yoshiyuki Izawa as Japan head

April 21 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, appointed Yoshiyuki Izawa as chairman and country head of Japan, effective May 18.

He joins BlackRock from Japan Post Bank, where he was its chief executive for more than five years.

Izawa replaces Masato Degawa, who has decided to retire, BlackRock said on Tuesday.

Izawa, who has also worked at Mitsui & Co, will be a representative director of BlackRock’s Japan operations and a member of its Asia-Pacific executive committee.

The company said Izawa would be responsible for the development and execution of its long-term onshore business strategy in Japan.

Izawa will report to Asia-Pacific Chairman Ryan Stork. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)