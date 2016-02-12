BlackRock's Obsidian fund has worst Jan in 20 yrs, Feb looks better

Feb 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc’s $1.9 billion Obsidian hedge fund recorded losses in January, suffering its worst start to the year in its nearly 20-year history, but the fund was narrowing those losses so far in February.

Through Jan. 31, the fund posted a negative 4 percent return, according to an estimate the hedge fund provided to investors, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

The credit-and-rates focused fund, led by Stuart Spodek, has narrowed the January losses, showing a negative 1.5 percent year-to-date return through Feb. 5, according to HSBC data. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Svea Herbst-Bayliss)