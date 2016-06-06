FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock agrees to sell Singapore office tower to Qatar fund for $2.5 bln
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 6, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

BlackRock agrees to sell Singapore office tower to Qatar fund for $2.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc has agreed to sell a 43-storey office building in Singapore to Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund, for S$3.4 billion ($2.45 billion), in what the U.S. firm said was the largest-ever single-tower real estate deal in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia Square Tower 1, located in the city-state’s financial district, has over 1.25 million square feet of net lettable area and has Citigroup Inc as its anchor tenant, BlackRock and Qatar Investment Authority said in a joint statement.

BlackRock also owns a second tower in the Asia Square development.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

