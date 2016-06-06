BlackRock agrees to sell Singapore office tower to Qatar fund for $2.5 bln

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc has agreed to sell a 43-storey office building in Singapore to Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund, for S$3.4 billion ($2.45 billion), in what the U.S. firm said was the largest-ever single-tower real estate deal in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia Square Tower 1, located in the city-state’s financial district, has over 1.25 million square feet of net lettable area and has Citigroup Inc as its anchor tenant, BlackRock and Qatar Investment Authority said in a joint statement.

BlackRock also owns a second tower in the Asia Square development.