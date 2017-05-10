FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Glass Lewis says pay, performance misaligned for BlackRock CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 10, 2017 / 2:11 AM / 3 months ago

Glass Lewis says pay, performance misaligned for BlackRock CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended that BlackRock Inc shareholders vote down a non-binding measure on executive compensation, saying CEO Larry Fink was paid "significantly more than the median CEO compensation" of the world's largest asset manager's peers.

BlackRock cut total compensation for Fink by 1 percent to $25.5 million in 2016, according to a filing last month based on a calculation of his pay in line with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines. "The Company has been deficient in aligning pay with performance," Glass Lewis said in the report.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Michael Perry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.