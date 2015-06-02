UPDATE 1-BlackRock CEO Fink expects Fed to raise rates in Sept.

(Recasts with Fink’s views on consumer spending )

By Jessica Toonkel

June 2 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc’s chairman and chief executive, Laurence Fink, said on Tuesday he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September, but said the Fed should think about why consumers are not spending more before it does hike rates.

“We have been repeatedly disappointed on sales and we don’t have enough information to determine what’s going on,” Fink said, addressing Deutsche Bank’s Global Financial Services Conference.

Fink said he believes that investors near retirement are realizing that they do not have enough savings and thus are spending less.

Fink also said he is bullish on European equities for the next 12 months, but he does not believe “Europe is fixed yet.”

And while he said he believes that U.S. equities will be positive for 2015, investors should not expect the same kinds of returns they have seen in past years. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)