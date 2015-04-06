FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock to close or combine some money-market funds - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 6, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

BlackRock to close or combine some money-market funds - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, will close or consolidate some money-market funds as the company responds to recent regulatory reforms, the Wall Street Journal reported.

BlackRock is considering changing its fund lineup to comply with rules adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in July, the company said in a letter to clients on Monday, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/1DcZbse)

The SEC adopted reforms requiring “prime” money funds used by institutional investors to float their values, instead of letting them maintain a stable value at $1 per share.

The goal is to prevent investors from getting spooked by the prospect of funds breaking the buck, or their net asset value falling below $1 per share.

BlackRock has about 50 money-market funds, and the changes will affect more than $200 billion in client assets and will leave it with about 30 funds, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.