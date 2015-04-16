FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-BlackRock quarterly profit rises as money pours into ETFs
#Funds News
April 16, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-BlackRock quarterly profit rises as money pours into ETFs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to correct to “ETFs” from “EFTs” in headline)

April 16 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, reported an 8.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by positive flows into its exchange-traded funds.

The company’s net income rose to $822 million, or $4.84 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $756 million, or $4.40 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned $4.89 per share, handily beating analysts’ average estimate of $4.52, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net inflows totaled $68.7 billion as investors poured $35.48 billion into BlackRock’s ETFs, with the lion’s share going into fixed-income funds.

BlackRock’s assets under management rose to $4.8 trillion at the end of the quarter from $4.4 trillion a year earlier.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $376.66 on the New York Stock Exchange, BlackRock’s shares had risen 5.3 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
