FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit falls 1.2 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 13, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 7 months ago

Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit falls 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 1.2 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as investors rushed into low-cost funds.

The New York-based company's net income fell to $851 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $861 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, BlackRock earned $5.13, up from $5.11 in the prior quarter as the number of shares outstanding fell. On an adjusted basis, earnings amounted to $5.14 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $5.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, although it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.