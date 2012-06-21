FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BlackRock energy fund manager leaves firm
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 21, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-BlackRock energy fund manager leaves firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Manager leaves in wake of conflict of interest concerns

* Family business tied to holdings

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc portfolio manager Daniel Rice is leaving the firm in the wake of a potential conflict of interest that involves his family business and holdings in the firm’s energy mutual funds, which he co-managed, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

BlackRock announced at the weekend that Rice had stepped down as manager of the BlackRock Energy & Resources Fund .

The possible conflict stems from a joint venture formed with Alpha Natural Resources and a subsidiary of the natural gas drilling company founded by Rice.

Since that joint venture, BlackRock increased its ownership in Alpha Natural Resources.

“BlackRock is committed to avoiding not only actual conflicts of interest, but even the appearance of a conflict. As we have worked through with Dan Rice how to best avoid any perception of conflict involving his family’s energy company, Dan has decided to retire from BlackRock,” a spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

Denis Walsh and Dan Neumann, who already serve as lead manager and co-manager of the five funds involved, have replaced him on the five funds. Rice will work with BlackRock with transitioning the institutional private funds, which should be completed by December, the spokeswoman said.

“For the period of this transition, BlackRock has put in place a number of enhanced procedures to ensure there is not even any perception of a conflict, while serving the best interests of our clients,” the spokeswoman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.