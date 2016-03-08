FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rieder's Strategic Income Fund cut all net euro, yen, pound exposure in Feb
#Funds News
March 8, 2016 / 3:07 PM / a year ago

Rieder's Strategic Income Fund cut all net euro, yen, pound exposure in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund managed by closely watched investor Rick Rieder cut all of its net exposure to the euro, Japanese yen and British pound currencies in February, according to a BlackRock Inc report on Tuesday.

The mutual fund, which has wider latitude than most bond funds in choosing among fixed-income investments, lifted its net exposure to the U.S. dollar from about 80 percent at the end of January to 100 percent at the end of February.

Exposures to the euro, pound and yen - which totaled 16 percent of the portfolio at the end of January - fell to 0 percent or negative figures by Feb 29, according to the report. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
