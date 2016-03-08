FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stocks, junk bonds could gain despite slowing U.S. growth -BlackRock's Rieder
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 8, 2016 / 9:12 PM / a year ago

Stocks, junk bonds could gain despite slowing U.S. growth -BlackRock's Rieder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Stocks “can go up five, ten percent, maybe” despite a slowing U.S. economy, BlackRock Inc’s chief investment officer of global fixed income Rick Rieder said on Tuesday.

The market’s negative attitude towards the high-yield corporate debt market - relatively to higher-grade debt - has also created an investment opportunity, Rieder said at a conference in New York.

He said a rally in gold could continue as central banks push rates globally into negative figures, eroding investors’ savings. New York-based BlackRock oversees $4.6 trillion in assets globally. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.