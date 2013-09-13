FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-PNC Chairman Rohr to leave BlackRock board-filing
September 13, 2013 / 9:28 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-PNC Chairman Rohr to leave BlackRock board-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc Executive Chairman James Rohr will not be seeking re-election to the board of New York-based asset manager BlackRock next year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

PNC, BlackRock’s largest shareholder, owned a 21 percent stake in the company at the end of June. BlackRock spokesman Brian Beades declined to comment on the filing.

Rohr, 64, who plans to step down as chairman of PNC next year and also leave the bank’s board, was elected to General Electric Co’s board of directors on Friday.

Shares of BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, closed up 0.9 percent at $264.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.

