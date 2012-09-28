FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock buys a stake in Moscow bourse pre-IPO
#Funds News
September 28, 2012 / 11:05 AM / 5 years ago

BlackRock buys a stake in Moscow bourse pre-IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has bought a stake in Moscow’s MICEX-RTS bourse ahead of its expected IPO from Russia’s state-backed private equity fund, the Russian fund said on Friday.

The sale to New York-based BlackRock represents a quick sale for the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bought a 1.25 percent in the bourse in January and later raised its holding to 2.7 percent.

“We expect this transaction to be the first of many made by RDIF and our co-investors in promising Russian companies preparing for an IPO in Moscow,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF, which did not specify the amount sold or financial terms.

The $10 billion RDIF was created last year in order to attract foreign investors to committing capital alongside the government.

MICEX-RTS was valued at $4.5 billion in December last year when the two Russian exchanges combined, with a view to holding an initial public offering in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
