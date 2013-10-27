FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock shares could rise further -Barron's
October 27, 2013

BlackRock shares could rise further -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shares of money manager BlackRock Inc have even more room to climb, keeping up its recent streak, Barron’s reported in its Oct. 28 edition.

The firm’s stock has been up 65 percent over a year ago and is trading at one of the highest multiples of its asset manager peers such as T. Rowe Price. Still, the finiancial newspaper said BlackRock’s shares could rise another 15 percent.

The reason is a healthy mix of funds, strong cash flow and a good management team.

BlackRock stock closed nearly unchanged on Friday at $307.61.

