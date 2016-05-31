FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock lowers outlook for U.S., European stocks
May 31, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

BlackRock lowers outlook for U.S., European stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc on Tuesday said it was downgrading its outlook on U.S. and European stocks as a mid-year interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve looks more likely.

Richard Turnill, the global chief investment strategist for the world’s largest asset manager, said in a note that “equities no longer look cheap” and are vulnerable to risks including overly aggressive Fed policy, a British exit from the European union, a worsening European immigration crisis, as well as slowing Chinese and global growth. Turnill said the odds of a summer rate hike will rise if U.S. economic data this week are strong. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
