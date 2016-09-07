FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Top BlackRock portfolio manager says he cut stock market risk
September 7, 2016 / 2:18 PM / a year ago

Top BlackRock portfolio manager says he cut stock market risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A top BlackRock Inc portfolio manager said Wednesday that he has been buying options "protection" and slicing stock exposure, adding that now is not the time to take risk.

"In many cases you've seen a lot of money, particularly retail money, moving into the highest dividend-paying stocks without scrutiny to the fundamentals of those businesses," said Michael Fredericks, who manages the $13.6 billion BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Fund. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

