BRIEF-Microvision reiterates 2016 revenue guidance of 40-70 percent growth
* Microvision Inc says reiterates its revenue guidance of 40 to 70 percent growth for 2016
NEW YORK, Sept 7 A top BlackRock Inc portfolio manager said Wednesday that he has been buying options "protection" and slicing stock exposure, adding that now is not the time to take risk.
"In many cases you've seen a lot of money, particularly retail money, moving into the highest dividend-paying stocks without scrutiny to the fundamentals of those businesses," said Michael Fredericks, who manages the $13.6 billion BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Fund. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Activist investor Blue Harbour's main fund has risen 6.3 percent year to date, boosted in part by a surge in cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc's shares, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Land And Buildings Investment Management says owns 2.0% of Northstar Asset Management, intends to vote against proposed tri-party merger with CLNY and NRF