BRIEF-Blackrock World Mining Trust provides update on its investment in London Mining

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Blackrock World Mining Trust Plc

* Blackrock world mining trust plc update on revenue position

* Further to announcement made on 8 october 2014 regarding write down of london mining royalty contract and convertible bond

* Board has now assessed expected impact of these holdings on its anticipated income for year ending 31 december 2014.

* Based on latest information, exchange rates available revenue return per ordinary share for year ending 31 december 2014 is expected to be about 19.6 pence per share

* Board expects that, in absence of unforeseen circumstances it will recommend a final dividend for year ending 31 dec 2014 of 14p per share

* Estimate is based on having received in cash from london mining, in year to date, £0.5m in respect of royalty contract and £1.3m in interest on convertible bond

* Expectation of receiving nothing further from london mining to contribute towards this year's revenue return.