FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackrock World Mining Trust provides update on its investment in London Mining
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Blackrock World Mining Trust provides update on its investment in London Mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Blackrock World Mining Trust Plc

* Blackrock world mining trust plc update on revenue position

* Further to announcement made on 8 october 2014 regarding write down of london mining royalty contract and convertible bond

* Board has now assessed expected impact of these holdings on its anticipated income for year ending 31 december 2014.

* Based on latest information, exchange rates available revenue return per ordinary share for year ending 31 december 2014 is expected to be about 19.6 pence per share

* Board expects that, in absence of unforeseen circumstances it will recommend a final dividend for year ending 31 dec 2014 of 14p per share

* Estimate is based on having received in cash from london mining, in year to date, £0.5m in respect of royalty contract and £1.3m in interest on convertible bond

* Expectation of receiving nothing further from london mining to contribute towards this year’s revenue return. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.