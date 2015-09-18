Blackstone denies it is studying investing in Spain's Abengoa

MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Blackstone is not looking at a possible investment in Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa, a spokesman for the investment fund said on Friday, denying an earlier media report.

Spanish financial newspaper Expansion said on Friday that the private equity firm, along with another U.S. fund, Cerberus Capital Management, was studying injecting capital in to Abengoa.

Cerberus did not respond to a request for a comment on the report. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Sarah White)