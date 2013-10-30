FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone starts marketing first US home rental ABS
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

Blackstone starts marketing first US home rental ABS

Adam Tempkin

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (IFR) - Blackstone began marketing the first-ever US home-rental asset-backed security (ABS) on Wednesday, with some 300 potential investors expected in New York to peruse the nearly USD480m deal.

The collateral behind the deal is rental cash flow from 3,207 foreclosed single-family homes bought up by Blackstone , a private equity firm, at rock-bottom prices in the wake of the financial crisis.

Nearly 90% of the homes underpinning the ABS are located in and around Phoenix, Arizona; Riverside, Los Angeles and Sacramento, California; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Florida.

Deutsche Bank is the lead structurer on the deal, which is being jointly led by Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

The planned USD479.137m deal will include a USD278.7m Triple A rated tranche that will have initial credit support of around 41.8%, according to deal documents seen by IFR.

After New York, the roadshow for the deal will hit Boston on Thursday and Los Angeles on Friday, with the offering expected to be officially announced on Monday.

IFR first reported in March that Blackstone and Deutsche Bank were working together on a potential securitization, and further details emerged last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.