FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone to buy Vivint for over $2 bln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 19, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Blackstone to buy Vivint for over $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP will buy home security provider Vivint Inc for over $2 billion, the companies said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Blackstone was nearing an agreement to buy Vivint.

A fund managed by Blackstone on behalf of its private equity investors will acquire Vivint from existing shareholders, including Goldman Sachs, Peterson Partners and Jupiter Partners.

Blackstone will buy Vivint Solar Inc and 2GIG Technologies Inc from respective shareholders in a deal expected to close before year-end.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.