FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone names adviser to chase Australia deals
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 10, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Blackstone names adviser to chase Australia deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Global private equity fund Blackstone Group LP said it has appointed James Carnegie, a former partner at top-tier Australian private equity firm Archer Capital, as a senior adviser as the firm chases buyout opportunities in Australia.

Michael Chae, Blackstone’s head of private equity for Asia-Pacific, said Carnegie would strengthen the group’s pursuit of opportunities in Australia.

Blackstone has completed one deal in Australia and New Zealand outside the real estate sector - its buyout last year of New Zealand fast food chain Antares Restaurant Group.

Blackstone was considering a potential bid for packaging firm Pact, worth up to A$1.4 billion ($1.45 billion), sources said in June. Earlier in the year, Blackstone bought 69 warehouses in the United States from Dexus Property Group for about A$800 million.

“Australia presents many attractive opportunities to invest capital for a value-added and committed investor and I am looking forward to help drive this process here,” Carnegie said in a statement on Monday.

Carnegie is the second high-profile appointment for Blackstone in Australia, after it hired the former chief of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, Paul Costello, as non-executive chairman last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.