FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone taps adviser Carnegie to head Australia
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

Blackstone taps adviser Carnegie to head Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP has appointed one of its senior advisers to head its Australia business, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, in a sign the firm plans to ramp up its investing efforts inside the country.

Carnegie, an Australian private equity veteran and a former partner at domestic firm Archer Capital, will be a senior managing director at Blackstone and will assume a direct deal-making role, according to Charlotte Bilney, an external spokeswoman for the firm. He had been a Blackstone senior adviser in Australia since 2012.

Carnegie will report to Michael Chae, Blackstone’s Hong Kong-based head of Asia Pacific private equity.

The Australian Financial Review earlier reported Carnegie’s new role.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.