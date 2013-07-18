FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone's second-quarter earnings more than triple
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Blackstone's second-quarter earnings more than triple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday that second-quarter earnings more than tripled as the value of its funds rose and it cashed out on parts of its portfolio, including SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.

Blackstone, whose investments include The Weather Channel, Hilton Worldwide and Pinnacle Foods, reported economic net income (ENI) of $703 million, up from $212 million a year ago. ENI takes into account changes in the market value of its funds.

Distributable earnings, which show cash available to pay dividends, rose 73 percent to $338 million.

Assets under management totaled $230 billion at the end of June, up 21 percent year on year. Fee-earning assets under management rose 12 percent to $176 billion.

Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 23 cents per common unit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.