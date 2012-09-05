FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone raises $2.5 billion energy fund
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 5, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

Blackstone raises $2.5 billion energy fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the largest publicly listed alternative asset manager, said on Wednesday it raised just over $2.5 billion for its first energy-focused private equity fund, as it seeks to ride a wave of energy deals in the United States.

The U.S. oil and gas sector has attracted some of the largest leveraged buyouts of the last 12 months, including the $7.2 billion acquisition of Samson Investment Co by a consortium led by KKR & Co LP and El Paso’s $7.15 billion divestment of assets to an Apollo Global Management LLC -led group.

Blackstone’s fund, Blackstone Energy Partners, has already committed more than $965 million in six investments. In February, Blackstone agreed to invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners LP, a deal that will help Cheniere finance construction of a gas-liquefaction plant in Louisiana for export markets.

Blackstone said it invested or committed about $6.3 billion in 21 energy and natural resource deals around the world since it made the first one in 1997, generating through the most recent quarter a 37 percent net internal rate of return, without a single realized loss of capital.

Over the comparable period, these investments had internal rates of return that were over four times that of the S&P Energy Sector Index and over six times the S&P 500 Index, Blackstone said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.