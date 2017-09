BOSTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, one of the world’s biggest hedge fund investors, said on Monday Fidelity Investments will be a strategic partner in giving retail investors a taste of the normally exclusive world of hedge fund investing.

“Given the complexities associated with bridging the gap between mutual fund regulations and hedge fund strategies, we are very happy with the Fidelity relationship,” said Tom Hill, who runs Blackstone’s hedge fund group.