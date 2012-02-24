FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone real estate fund tops $10 bln-source
#Funds News
February 24, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 6 years

Blackstone real estate fund tops $10 bln-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP has raised more than $10 billion for its latest real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, and is looking to reach $12 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A Blackstone spokesman declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported on the fund’s status earlier Friday.

Fundraising for many new private equity funds has been difficult after the real estate downturn destroyed the returns that some institutional investors had counted on to reinvest. Many investors have been steering their money to veteran investors with proven track records, such as Blackstone.

