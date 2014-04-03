FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone, Carlyle move in on Singapore's Goodpack -sources
April 3, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Blackstone, Carlyle move in on Singapore's Goodpack -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group and Carlyle Group are considering a bid for Singapore’s Goodpack Ltd, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, eyeing the container maker a few weeks after its takeover talks with Australian pallet maker Brambles ended.

Blackstone and Carlyle had meetings this week with Goodpack, which makes containers used in the rubber, tyre and food industries, people familiar with the matter said. Goodpack’s market value is S$1.23 billion ($974.84 million).

The people said that while the meetings showed the firms’ interest in the company, there is no guarantee a deal will come as a result. Talks are at an early stage, the people said.

Goodpack said on March 19 that it had been in discussions with unnamed parties which might lead to a buyout of its shares, and had hired Rippledot Capital to advise on the process.

The following day, Brambles said it was engaged in talks with Goodpack but that the discussions had ended.

Goodpack did not respond to requests seeking comment. Blackstone and Carlyle declined to comment. ($1 = 1.2618 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Additional reporting by Prakash Chakravarti of IFR/LPC; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ryan Woo)

