Blackstone hires ex-Credit Suisse executive as Greater China chairman-sources
July 3, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Blackstone hires ex-Credit Suisse executive as Greater China chairman-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has hired Liping Zhang as its chairman for Greater China, sources familiar with the move said on Friday.

Zhang was previously co-chief executive for Greater China at Credit Suisse, where he started in 2004. The sources could not be named because the move hasn’t been publicly announced.

Blackstone and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar in London and Fiona Lau of IFR in Hong Kong; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
