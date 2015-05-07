Blackstone raises $17 billion for global buyout fund-sources

May 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP has secured $17 billion from investors for its latest global private equity fund in just seven months, the biggest so-called first close of a buyout fund ever, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fundraising is continuing and Blackstone already has commitments totaling in excess of $17.5 billion, the people said on Thursday, asking not to be identified because the fundraising process is confidential.

A Blackstone spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)