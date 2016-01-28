FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone's Q4 earnings miss forecasts
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 28, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Blackstone's Q4 earnings miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, posted a lower-than-expected economic net income (ENI) of 37 cents per share in the fourth quarter as falling energy and stock prices dragged on its investments.

Analysts had expected Blackstone to report 45.5 cents of ENI per share, down sharply from the $1.25 earned in the fourth quarter of 2014.

ENI is the key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms as it accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.