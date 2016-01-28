Blackstone's Q4 earnings miss forecasts

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, posted a lower-than-expected economic net income (ENI) of 37 cents per share in the fourth quarter as falling energy and stock prices dragged on its investments.

Analysts had expected Blackstone to report 45.5 cents of ENI per share, down sharply from the $1.25 earned in the fourth quarter of 2014.

ENI is the key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms as it accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)