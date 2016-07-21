FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Blackstone earnings beat forecasts on real estate, energy
#Funds News
July 21, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Blackstone earnings beat forecasts on real estate, energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset manager, reported higher-than-expected economic net income of 44 cents per share for the second quarter, helped by strong real estate investments and a rebound in energy prices.

Blackstone said on Thursday its second-quarter ENI was up 2 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had expected ENI to fall 9 percent to 39 cents per share from 43 cents.

ENI, a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms, accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

