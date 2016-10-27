FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Buyout firm Blackstone Q3 earnings beat estimates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 27, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

Buyout firm Blackstone Q3 earnings beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as rebounding oil prices and a firm U.S. stock market bolstered returns.

Blackstone said it earned an economic net income -- a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses -- of $687 million after taxes, compared with a loss of $416 million a year earlier.

That translated to an economic net income of 57 cents per share. Analysts had expected Blackstone to post earnings of 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.