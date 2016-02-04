Bidders line up for Blackstone's Meerwind offshore park -sources

* Bids due Friday, Feb. 5 -sources

* Meerwind to fetch about 1.6 bln eur -sources

* Bidders to include Macquarie, Allianz, MEAG -sources

By Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz and Freya Berry

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bidders are preparing offers for Meerwind Sued/Ost, the offshore wind park which Blackstone Group LP is trying to sell, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The bids are expected to value the group at about 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), they added.

Australian investment group Macquarie, which has emerged as ambitious player in the European offshore wind industry, is among those expected to submit offers, which are due on Friday, the people said.

Two of the sources said the asset would also draw interest from other infrastructure funds such as Borealis - the infrastructure arm of pension fund OMERS - as well as insurers like Allianz and MEAG, the investment arm of German reinsurer Munich Re.

Bids are also likely to come from sovereign wealth funds like Chinese investors, which have grown more aggressive in snapping up assets in Germany, they added.

Windland, Blackstone and their advisors as well as the potential bidders declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.