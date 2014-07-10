FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackstone's GSO seeks to raise more than 200 mln euros
July 10, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Blackstone's GSO seeks to raise more than 200 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited:

* Announce proposed admission of co’s ordinary shares of no par value at 1.00 euro per share to trading on specialist fund market of LSE

* Company is seeking to raise in excess of 200 million euros through a placing of shares by Dexion Capital Plc and Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP

* Expected that admission will become effective and that dealings will commence at 8.00 am on 23 July 2014

* Will target a dividend in respect of period from admission to 31 December 2014, payable in February 2015, equating to a 6 percent

* Terms used not defined in this announcement shall have meaning given in prospectus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
